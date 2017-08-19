Play

Castillo (illness) was a late add to Saturday's lineup against the Angels. He will catch and hit eighth.

He was not in the original lineup, but is apparently feeling much better, so the Orioles made a switch a few hours before first pitch. Caleb Joseph retreats to the bench. Castillo should be considered healthy moving forward.

