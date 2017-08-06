Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs Saturday against the Tigers.

Castillo's 11th bomb of the campaign broke open a 2-2 game to help lead the Orioles to a home victory. Although he's had a solid .284 batting average along with some power, the fact he's slated to alternate games in the Orioles' lineup puts a bit of a damper on his potential fantasy value.