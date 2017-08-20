Play

Castillo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels.

Castillo returned to action Saturday after missing a couple games due to an illness, so manager Buck Showalter will give him the series finale off in an attempt to ease him back into things. Caleb Joseph will take over behind the dish in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast