Orioles' Welington Castillo: Not in lineup Sunday
Castillo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels.
Castillo returned to action Saturday after missing a couple games due to an illness, so manager Buck Showalter will give him the series finale off in an attempt to ease him back into things. Caleb Joseph will take over behind the dish in his stead.
