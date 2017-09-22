Orioles' Welington Castillo: Not starting Friday
Castillo is not in the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay.
Castillo will get the day off after starting behind the dish two consecutive games. Although Castillo has hit 20 home runs over 92 games this season, his bat has gone quiet lately as he's picked up just two hits across his last seven games (18 at-bats). Caleb Joseph will hit ninth and fill in at catcher Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Held out Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Leaves yard Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out again Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Feeling much better Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...