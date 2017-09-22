Play

Castillo is not in the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay.

Castillo will get the day off after starting behind the dish two consecutive games. Although Castillo has hit 20 home runs over 92 games this season, his bat has gone quiet lately as he's picked up just two hits across his last seven games (18 at-bats). Caleb Joseph will hit ninth and fill in at catcher Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast