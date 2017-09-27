Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out again Wednesday
Castillo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
This will mark the third consecutive game that Castillo has sat out. However, despite his continued absence from the lineup, the team hasn't given any indication that Castillo is dealing with an injury. Chance Sisco will start at catcher and hit sixth Wednesday.
