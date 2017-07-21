Castillo is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros.

The 30-year-old has been on a mini hot streak at the plate recently, going 8-for-18 over his last five starts, but takes a seat in favor of Caleb Joseph on Friday. Castillo will likely be back in the lineup Saturday, as the team continues to monitor his playing time.

