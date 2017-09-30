Play

Castillo is not in the lineup against the Rays on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Castillo will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes, after going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Friday's contest. In his place, Chance Sisco will draw the start behind the plate.

