Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Saturday
Castillo is not in the lineup against Boston on Saturday, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Castillo retreats to the bench following a pair of consecutive starts behind the plate. In his place, Caleb Joseph draws the assignment while batting eighth.
