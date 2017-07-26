Castillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Rays, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wednesday will mark the eighth game this month in which Castillo is passed over in favor of Caleb Joseph, an interesting sign as he heads into the second half of the season. Although the 30-year-old backstop is batting a respectable .277 over his last 47 at-bats, he may continue to see more a platoon-type situation behind the plate going forward.