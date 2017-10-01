Play

Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Castillo will end the season on the bench, as Caleb Joseph is starting behind the dish. Castillo's season was hindered by injuries, but he was effective when healthy. Over 96 games, he hit .282/.323/.490 and slugged a career-high 20 home runs.

