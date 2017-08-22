Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Castillo is out of Tuesday's lineup against the A's, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It can be frustrating to be a Castillo owner, as he plays less than the typical starting catcher, but when he does play, he often produces. He has homered in four of his last 11 starts, but has also missed 11 games over that stretch. Caleb Joseph is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
