Castillo was removed from Monday's game against the Blue Jays after he was hit in the groin with a foul tip in the first inning, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Castillo tried to tough it out for an inning but was replaced by Caleb Joseph in the second inning. He is considered day-to-day with a contusion for now, but expect Castillo to be available for the Orioles again soon.