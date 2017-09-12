Orioles' Welington Castillo: Removed after unfortunate foul tip
Castillo was removed from Monday's game against the Blue Jays after he was hit in the groin with a foul tip in the first inning, Eduardo Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Castillo tried to tough it out for an inning but was replaced by Caleb Joseph in the second inning. He is considered day-to-day with a contusion for now, but expect Castillo to be available for the Orioles again soon.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hitting eighth Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Blasts two bombs in win over Jays•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...