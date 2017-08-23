After sitting out Tuesday's game, Castillo is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Wednesday against Colorado.

Castillo and Caleb Joseph continue a near 50-50 split of the catching duties. The former entered the campaign with high expectations, but Castillo's injury-plague season has opened the door for Joseph to eat away at the workload. Both backstops are solid options in daily formats, but their platoon jobs make them practically irrelevant in weekly leagues.