Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sits again Monday
Castillo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Castillo will head to the bench for a second straight contest as Caleb Joseph draws another start behind the dish. The two backstops are expected to continue to split time for the final stretch of the season.
