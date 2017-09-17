Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sitting out Sunday
Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
Over the last three games, Castillo has picked up just one hit across nine at-bats, although said hit was a home run. He'll rest Sunday as Caleb Joseph fills in at catcher.
