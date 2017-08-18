Play

Castillo is out of the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels.

The Orioles are continuing splitting time behind the plate to their two backstops, allowing Caleb Joseph to step in and start this one. Joseph will bat eighth against starting pitcher Andrew Heaney.

