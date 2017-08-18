Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat against Angels
Castillo is out of the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Angels.
The Orioles are continuing splitting time behind the plate to their two backstops, allowing Caleb Joseph to step in and start this one. Joseph will bat eighth against starting pitcher Andrew Heaney.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Sits again Monday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Launches 11th home run Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...