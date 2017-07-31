Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Monday
Castillo is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
Despite batting .395 since the All-Star break, Castillo has been confined to the bench a little too often for fantasy owners' liking, as he'll find himself on the pine for the third time in five games Monday. Since the Orioles aren't contending for a playoff spot, it's likely that manager Buck Showalter is just aiming to preserve the Castillo's health. The catcher has battled numerous bumps and bruises throughout the season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continued to stick in a timeshare with Caleb Joseph behind the plate for the final two months.
More News
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Welington Castillo: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...