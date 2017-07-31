Castillo is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.

Despite batting .395 since the All-Star break, Castillo has been confined to the bench a little too often for fantasy owners' liking, as he'll find himself on the pine for the third time in five games Monday. Since the Orioles aren't contending for a playoff spot, it's likely that manager Buck Showalter is just aiming to preserve the Castillo's health. The catcher has battled numerous bumps and bruises throughout the season, so it wouldn't be surprising if he continued to stick in a timeshare with Caleb Joseph behind the plate for the final two months.