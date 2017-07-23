Castillo is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

Castillo finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games, a curious development considering he's opened the second half on a high note with eight hits in 22 at-bats. The veteran backstop has been banged up at various points this season, and though there hasn't been anything to suggest he's nursing an injury, manager Buck Showalter might be eager to manage Castillo's workload carefully in order to preserve him for the final two-plus months. Caleb Joseph will pick up the start at catcher in the series finale.