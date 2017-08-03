Orioles' Welington Castillo: Will split catcher starts with Joseph
Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Castillo and Caleb Joseph would split starts behind the plate for the rest of the season, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's merely confirmation of a trend that has already persisted in the second half, with Castillo having logged 10 starts at catcher to Joseph's nine. Both backstops have been on fire at the plate since the All-Star break, and while Castillo's more established track record of offensive success makes him a safer bet to maintain his current level of performance, he carries more injury risk than Joseph. While Castillo has been able to avoid long-term absences this season, he's been felled by a number of minor injuries throughout the season, which has likely factored into Showalter's decision to limit his usage behind the plate over the final two months with the Orioles out of the playoff hunt. When he's not receiving starts at catcher, Castillo could still enter the lineup at designated hitter every so often, so he shouldn't see a dramatic downturn in at-bats even with Showalter aiming to expand Joseph's role.
