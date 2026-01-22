The Orioles claimed Wilson off waivers from the Phillies on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Wilson slashed only .198/.282/.369 in 52 regular-season games for the Phillies in 2025, but he's a career .250/.359/.475 hitter versus left-handed pitching. He does not have minor-league options remaining, and, given their track record, there's a good chance the Orioles will attempt to pass him through waivers at some point.