Orioles' Weston Wilson: Opening season in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reassigned Wilson to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
While attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Wilson had been in the mix for a bench role on the Orioles' Opening Day squad but ultimately lost out in the job battle to Jeremiah Jackson. Wilson, who is in his first season in the Orioles organization, slashed .198/.282/.369 with five home runs and two stolen bases across 125 plate appearances in the big leagues with Philadelphia in 2025.
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