Orioles' Xavier Moore: Shipped to Orioles

Moore was traded to the Orioles from the Twins for $750,000 of international bonus pool money on Sunday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Moore -- a 2017 sixth-round pick -- was traded to the Twins from the Rangers for Zack Granite earlier Sunday so he's heading to his third organization of the day. The 20-year-old began the 2018 season in rookie ball with the AZL Rangers and finished at Low-A Spokane, compiling a 5.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18.2 innings.