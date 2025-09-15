site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-yaramil-hiraldo-back-up-with-big-club | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Orioles' Yaramil Hiraldo: Back up with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Orioles recalled Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Hiraldo has posted a 5.65 ERA and 12:6 K:BB over 14.1 frames during his time with the big club this season. He will give the Orioles a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read