The Orioles recalled Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Just one day ago, Hiraldo was optioned to Norfolk, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Orioles early since the team placed reliever Colin Selby (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday in a corresponding move. Hiraldo will likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role in the bullpen, though he could move up the depth chart if the Orioles part with any of their veteran relievers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.