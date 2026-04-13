The Orioles transferred Hiraldo (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Hiraldo initially landed on the 15-day IL in early April due to right shoulder inflammation. His injury is severe enough for him to require an extended absence, and the earliest Hiraldo can return to major-league action is early June. All three of his regular-season appearances came in late March, when he allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings.