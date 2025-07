The Orioles recalled Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Hiraldo pitched 1.1 scoreless innings during his MLB debut May 27, but he's turned in a 5.75 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 20.1 frames in Triple-A since then. He'll rejoin the Orioles' bullpen nonetheless to provide a fresh relief option, replacing Jeremiah Jackson on the active roster.