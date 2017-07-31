Ramirez was traded to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Although he's not a top prospect, Ramirez is a 23-year-old pitcher who posted a 3.41 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 92.1 innings with Double-A Trenton this season. He should add organizational pitching depth for the Orioles, although given his youth and performance, he could be up in the majors as soon as 2018 if his performance in his new organization warrants it.