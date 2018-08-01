Ramirez (1-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing six runs on six hits across five innings. He issued three walks and recorded four strikeouts.

Ramirez had allowed only two runs through the first four innings, but a four-run fifth -- including a three-run home run by Miguel Andujar -- derailed the start. It was only the second time in seven starts this season the 24-year-old has allowed more than three runs, and he will carry a 4.59 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into Sunday's start at Texas.