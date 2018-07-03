Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Brought back to Baltimore
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Ramirez has appeared once as a starter and once in relief for the Orioles so far this season, allowing three runs in 9.1 innings. He'll likely be used as a reliever this time around, though he could be an option to start if Dylan Bundy (ankle) suffers a setback and is unable to start Friday as expected. Steve Wilkerson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain in a corresponding move.
