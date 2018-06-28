Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Ramirez made his major-league debut earlier this month and then tossed a pair of solid outings with Norfolk after being sent back down to the Triple-A level. It's unclear where Ramirez will fit in upon his arrival, but it would be a little strange if the organization brought him up and kept him out of the rotation. Manager Buck Showalter will likely discuss the plan for Ramirez prior to Thursday's series finale against the Mariners. Look for Ramirez to take the mound at some point this weekend.

