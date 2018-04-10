Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Called up to big club
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
After designating Nestor Cortes for assignment, the Orioles opted to bring Ramirez up to fill the vacant spot in their bullpen. This will mark Ramirez's first trip to the majors. The righty has started one game with Norfolk this season, allowing one run over four innings.
