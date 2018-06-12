Ramirez is an option to start Wednesday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ramirez and Miguel Castro are the leading candidates to enter the rotation in place of Andrew Cashner (back), who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. The 24-year-old owns a 4.33 ERA and 63:20 K:BB across 12 starts (60.1 innings) with Triple-A Norfolk this season. Cashner is only expected to miss one turn in the rotation, so if Ramirez is ultimately called upon to start Wednesday, he would likely head back to the minors afterwards.