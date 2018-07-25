Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Earns first major-league win
Ramirez (1-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk across five innings. He recorded six strikeouts.
Ramirez gave up three solo home runs but otherwise did a solid job against the top offense in baseball to earn his first major-league win. The 24-year-old has been solid through his first six starts with a 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 28.1 innings. Ramirez next lines up to pitch against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
