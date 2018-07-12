Ramirez is being listed by the Orioles as Saturday's starter against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez is set to make his fourth start with the Orioles after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. With Andrew Cashner (neck) likely to return following the All-Star break, there's a good chance Ramirez could find himself back in the minor leagues following Saturday's outing.