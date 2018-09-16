Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Fans seven in tough-luck loss
Ramirez (1-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven as the Orioles fell 2-0 to the White Sox.
The rookie put together one of his better performances of the year and tied his career high with seven K's, but he simply got outdueled by the red-hot Reynaldo Lopez. Ramirez will face a much tougher test in his next start Friday on the road against the Yankees.
