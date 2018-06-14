Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Fans six in uneven MLB debut
Ramirez (0-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Orioles fell 5-1 to the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.
The 24-year-old threw 57 of 97 pitches for strikes and served up a homer to Mookie Betts, but there were still some positive takeaways for Ramirez in his first big-league start. With two off days upcoming for the O's and Andrew Cashner (back) and Chris Tillman (back) both potentially ready to come off the disabled list soon afterwards, expect Ramirez to head back to Triple-A Norfolk before Friday's game against the Marlins.
