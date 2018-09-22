Ramirez (1-7) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Friday against New York.

The Yankees teed off on Ramirez from the start, scoring two in the first inning and four in the fourth before chasing him from the ballgame. The 24-year-old has failed to work six full innings in any of his 11 starts this season and owns a 6.07 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 59.1 frames. He figures to take the mound one final time this season Wednesday in Boston.