Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Knocked around in loss to Yankees
Ramirez (0-3) allowed four runs in nine hits and two walks across four innings to take the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out four.
Ramirez allowed an RBI double to Didi Gregorious in the first inning, but he settled down over the next couple of frames. He then allowed a two-run home run to Brett Gardner in the fourth inning and gave up a run on two hits to begin the fifth before his removal. Albeit in a difficult matchup, this start was a bit of a disappointment for Ramirez, who'd allowed one earned run over 10 innings combined in his previous two starts. With Chris Tillman (back) still out and Alex Cobb (finger) now ailing, Ramirez could remain in the rotation for the time being.
