Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Likely facing four-inning cap
Manager Brandon Hyde said he's hopeful Ramirez can provide the Orioles with three or four innings as a spot starter Sunday against the Indians, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ramirez previously made four starts at Triple-A Norfolk earlier this season, but all of those came in April and consisted of no more than five innings. The right-hander covered 4.2 frames in relief for the big club back on May 3 but has otherwise been unable to find much work in the Baltimore bullpen, logging a lone one-inning appearance since then. With that in mind, the Orioles will treat Sunday's contest as more of a bullpen game rather than relying on Ramirez to work deep into the contest.
