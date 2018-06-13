Ramirez will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Ramirez or Miguel Castro were the two candidates to fill Andrew Cashner's (back) spot in the rotation, but with Castro pitching in relief Tuesday, Ramirez will be given the nod against the potent Red Sox lineup. The 24-year-old owns a 4.33 ERA in 12 starts with Norfolk this season.