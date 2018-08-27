Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Next start undetermined
Ramirez will no longer start during the team's upcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays, which starts Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
David Hess and Alex Cobb are scheduled to pitch Monday and Wednesday, and manager Buck Showalter said prior to Monday's series opener that someone would be promoted from the minors to start Tuesday, leaving Ramirez to continue on in the bullpen for the time being. After compiling a 10.53 ERA in five second-half starts, the 24-year-old struck out two across three scoreless innings of relief against the Yankees over the weekend.
