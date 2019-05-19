Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after Sunday's start against the Indians.

Ramirez (0-2) was hit hard by the Indians Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out three across 3.1 innings. He has a bloated 6.97 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 10.1 innings this season as a result. Ramirez worked primarily out of the Orioles' bullpen prior to his demotion.

