Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Optioned to minors
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ramirez was in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, but his 5.11 ERA and 3.7 HR/9 through five spring appearances (12.1 innings) assured he would be returning to the minors to open the 2019 season. The right-hander will provide a swingman option for the Orioles if needed.
