Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ramirez will head back to the minors after a brief stay with the big club during which he didn't appear in a game. The Orioles are expected to bring up a left-handed reliever Thursday to take his place, while Ramirez will rejoin the starting rotation at Norfolk.

