Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Orioles, who may have the worst rotation depth in baseball, have turned to Ramirez for three starts and four total appearances this year, and he has performed as well as could have been expected. The 24-year-old righty has logged a 3.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings with the big club, but was predictably hit hard by the Yankees in his most recent start. Baltimore summoned Donnie Hart and Jhan Marinez from Triple-A to add some fresh arms to the bullpen. It is unclear who will slot into the rotation to take Ramirez's spot on Saturday against the Rangers.
