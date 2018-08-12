Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Proves serviceable in no-decision
Ramirez allowed two runs in five innings Saturday but didn't factor into the decision during the Orioles' loss. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.
He allowed a two-run shot to J.D. Martinez to sully his outing, but Ramirez doesn't hold long-term fantasy appeal. The right-hander, who owns a 5.40 ERA in nine games (eight starts), should be avoided against the Indians in his next scheduled outing Saturday.
