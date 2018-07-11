Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Returns to Baltimore
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Ramirez will head back to the major leagues after being optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll likely start either Saturday or Sunday against Texas, as the Orioles are down a starter with Andrew Cashner (neck) landing on the 10-day disabled list. Ramirez has made four appearances (three starts) at the big-league level in 2018, posting a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 18.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...