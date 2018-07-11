Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Ramirez will head back to the major leagues after being optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll likely start either Saturday or Sunday against Texas, as the Orioles are down a starter with Andrew Cashner (neck) landing on the 10-day disabled list. Ramirez has made four appearances (three starts) at the big-league level in 2018, posting a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 18.1 innings.

