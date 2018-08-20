Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Rocked for fifth loss
Ramirez (1-5) gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two Sunday against the Indians. He was charged with the loss.
He now sports a 6.49 ERA and 5.35 FIP on the season. He is striking out almost a batter per inning (42 in 43 IP), but his 5.2 BB/9 illustrates how shaky his control is. If Ramirez sticks in the rotation he would likely start one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
