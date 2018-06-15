Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Sent down to Norfolk
Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Ramirez allowed three runs off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings during his major-league debut against Boston on Wednesday. As expected, he will return to the minors with Andrew Cashner (back) and Chris Tillman (back) projected to return to Baltimore in the near future.
More News
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Fans six in uneven MLB debut•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Candidate for spot start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Optioned to minors•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Called up to big club•
-
Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...