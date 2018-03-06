Orioles' Yefry Ramirez: Sent to Triple-A
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ramirez was sent to the Orioles in July in exchange for international bonus pool money. He had a 3.47 ERA in 24 starts at the Double-A level last year, split between Trenton in the Yankees' system and Bowie in the Orioles'. With strong performances at the Triple-A level this year, he could push for a call-up to join an Orioles team which lacks quality starting pitching depth.
